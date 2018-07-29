Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Racing Royalty: Busch watches wife play polo with a prince

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    29 Jul 2018, 03:07 IST
AP Image

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kurt Busch found another sport that suits him: The former NASCAR champion traveled to England to watch his wife play polo with a prince.

The 2004 NASCAR Cup champ hit the sights in London and cheered on wife Ashley during a charity polo match with Prince Harry. Ashley Busch is an accomplished polo player and was recruited to compete in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club with the Sentebale St. Regis team.

She shared a page in the program with teammate Harry and both biographies said they learned to play polo at a young age.

"I got teary-eyed just watching it," Busch said. "This is happening. This is Ashley playing with royalty."

Busch cheered for his wife and tweeted watching her play with the prince "was a top 5 moment in my life." Busch has met NASCAR's King (Richard Petty) but in England, he was introduced to Prince Harry and wife Meghan.

"After the game, there was a chance to go back to the players' tent," Busch said. "I was with Ashley and was one of her grooms, still all dressed to the nines, but helped with the gear and her equipment. That's when I got to chitchat with them for a little bit."

Busch said he called Harry "royal highness" when they met. Once the formal introductions ended, Busch could call him sir.

"Ashley's playing level fit really well with his playing level," Busch said. "By halfway, they were starting to pass the ball to each other. Harry passed the ball up and assisted Ashley on a goal she got. They were talking about, 'Follow me up on the right! Clean up leftovers.'"

They even did it without a crew chief.

Nacho Figueras, who extended the invitation, and Miguel Mendoza completed the team.

"It reminded me of my trip to the White House won I won the championship," Busch said.

Ashley Busch was still in England for related polo events while Kurt qualified Saturday at Pocono Raceway for this weekend's Cup race.

He was impressed with Harry's polo skills.

"It seemed like the Duke of Sussex wanted to play more on the defensive side and blocked a couple of shots from going in, similar to what a goalie would do," Busch said.

The former Meghan Markle presented the winning team with the trophy.

"Megan was very polite," he said. "You could see how she ramped up her excitement once she got comfortable with the game. And there she was to present the trophy just like Princess Diana."

Busch has traded horsepower for horses and tried his hand a few times at polo.

"I'm in first gear, though. Once the horse tries to go to second gear, I'm pulling back," he said, laughing.

Associated Press
NEWS
Kurt Busch wins the pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
RELATED STORY
Harvick uses bump-and-run on Busch to win at New Hampshire
RELATED STORY
Busch has few mountains left to climb in NASCAR career
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Cup Series race in wild finish
RELATED STORY
Harvick, Busch out front at NASCAR's halfway point
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch looks to check off box, win at Charlotte
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch blows past field for 1st Charlotte points win
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch captures pole at Charlotte; Harvick starts last
RELATED STORY
Gibbs: Kyle Busch is simply 'special' on race day
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch posts DNF at Dover for 3rd time in 4 tries
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us