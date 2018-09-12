Raiders coach Gruden backs Carr to be great

Derek Carr and Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden has not lost confidence in quarterback Derek Carr following the Oakland Raiders' season-opening defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

Starting quarterback Carr struggled as the Raiders opened their NFL season with a 33-13 loss to the Rams on Monday.

Carr completed 29 of his 40 passes for 303 yards in the game against Los Angeles, but he threw three costly interceptions and no touchdowns.

Raiders head coach Gruden, however, has no concerns over Carr ahead of their clash against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

"I don't have any doubts that Derek Carr is going to be great," Gruden said. "I can't wait to get started and get ready for the Broncos."

Gruden added: "There was a few plays that uncharacteristically he wasn’t at his best.

"Sometimes … you have to credit the defense. They gave us multiple looks. They have some talented people out there.

"It's just disappointing but I think knowing how good Derek is, it gives us hope that we can get it all solved."

Oakland re-signed wide receiver Martavis Bryant, 26, on Tuesday.

The Raiders acquired Bryant in exchange for a third-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers in April but waived him earlier this month.