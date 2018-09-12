Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Raiders coach Gruden backs Carr to be great

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    12 Sep 2018, 08:22 IST
Carr-Derek-USNews-091118-ftr-getty
Derek Carr and Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden has not lost confidence in quarterback Derek Carr following the Oakland Raiders' season-opening defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.

Starting quarterback Carr struggled as the Raiders opened their NFL season with a 33-13 loss to the Rams on Monday.

Carr completed 29 of his 40 passes for 303 yards in the game against Los Angeles, but he threw three costly interceptions and no touchdowns.

Raiders head coach Gruden, however, has no concerns over Carr ahead of their clash against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

"I don't have any doubts that Derek Carr is going to be great," Gruden said. "I can't wait to get started and get ready for the Broncos."

Gruden added: "There was a few plays that uncharacteristically he wasn’t at his best.

"Sometimes … you have to credit the defense. They gave us multiple looks. They have some talented people out there.

"It's just disappointing but I think knowing how good Derek is, it gives us hope that we can get it all solved."

Oakland re-signed wide receiver Martavis Bryant, 26, on Tuesday.

The Raiders acquired Bryant in exchange for a third-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers in April but waived him earlier this month.

Omnisport
NEWS
Gruden explains Raiders' decision to trade Khalil Mack
RELATED STORY
Raiders QB Carr on Mack trade: It isn't what anybody wanted
RELATED STORY
Carr makes brief appearance in Raiders 13-6 win over Packers
RELATED STORY
Gruden's return to Raiders turns into dud after fast start
RELATED STORY
Raiders get haul of picks after hard decision to unload Mack
RELATED STORY
Rams spoil Gruden's return with 33-13 win over Raiders
RELATED STORY
Obviously he didn't want to play here – Gruden opens up...
RELATED STORY
Raiders send star pass rusher Mack to Bears in massive trade
RELATED STORY
Oh, brother! 2 Coach Grudens: Raiders' Jon, Redskins' Jay
RELATED STORY
New Raiders backup QB AJ McCarron rushes to get up to speed
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us