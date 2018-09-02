Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Raiders did not plan to trade Mack

Omnisport
NEWS
News
71   //    02 Sep 2018, 19:32 IST
khalil-mack-1815-usnews-getty-FTR
Khalil Mack

The Oakland Raiders had not planned to trade Khalil Mack prior to his big-money move to the Chicago Bears, according to general manager Reggie McKenzie.

Mack became the highest paid defensive player in the NFL on Saturday after he agreed to a reported six-year, $141million extension with Chicago following a trade from the Raiders.

The 27-year-old had been a holdout, skipping the offseason with the Raiders, but McKenzie was still looking to keep him in Oakland until making a last-minute call on a deal with the Bears.

"My whole thought process was to get Khalil [signed]," McKenzie said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports. "It was at the end, in the final hour, that it just hit. It hit hard and heavy. It was not a plan to trade him at all."

Explaining why the decision was finally made, he added: "We couldn't get around giving Khalil what he wanted.

"There were some things that weren't meshing between the two proposals. That made it hard to go into details. We were trying to figure out ways to get it done, but it wasn't going to look like what Khalil wanted.

The bottom line is he couldn't come in. By him not coming in, it showed him we probably have to see what in the world is going to happen if this continues.

"It's going to sting with [the players]. Players protect themselves and their team-mates. That's how it should be.

"They're going to miss Khalil. I'm going to miss Khalil. We all will miss Khalil. Let's make that point known now. We all will miss him, but we will all move on."

 

