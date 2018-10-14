×
Rams' Cooks, Kupp clear concussion protocol

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14 Oct 2018, 05:12 IST
cooks-brandin-10132018-getty-ftr
Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams were in jeopardy of losing two of their top targets for a week-six matchup against the Denver Broncos, but wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp have cleared concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game.

The two were sidelined during Los Angeles' 33-31 win in Seattle and have progressed through the protocol this week. 

"Just one of those things that's part of the game," Cooks said, via ESPN. "Things happen. It's unfortunate, but it's how you respond and it's been a great week of just preparing and just getting back to football."

Kupp notified the team's training staff at half-time against the Seahawks he did not feel right after sustaining a hit to his head inside the two-minute warning. He was placed in concussion protocol after the hit.

"Been able to go through this week and move through the protocol here, and [I'm] just being smart about making sure that I'm 100 per cent," Kupp added. "I wouldn't be out there if I wasn't for sure I was 100 per cent.

"So it's been a different week, for sure, just having to go through this protocol and not being able to practice. But it's part of it. I understand it."

Both Cooks and Kupp have been key playmakers in the Rams' top-ranked offense.

Cooks has caught 26 passes for 452 yards and a touchdown, while Kupp has 30 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns.

Omnisport
NEWS
