Rams expect Gurley to face Cardinals

Omnisport // 20 Dec 2018

The Los Angeles Rams believe Todd Gurley will be on the field on Sunday.

The 24-year-old star has been dealing with inflammation in his knee.

But Gurley came into the facility on Wednesday "feeling better" and "the expectation" is that he will play in week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Sean McVay told reporters.

Gurley originally suffered the injury in the third quarter of Los Angeles' 30-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but he returned to the game after missing one series.

He rushed for 48 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries against Philadelphia. He also caught 10 passes for 76 yards.

The Rams have already clinched a spot in the playoffs and, earlier this week, McVay did not commit to Gurley taking the field in Arizona.

"If he's able to go, we want him to be able to go," McVay said on Monday, via ESPN . "But if it's something that whether you're playing for the playoffs or whether you're not, we're always going to be smart with a player like Todd."

Gurley, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has tallied 1,251 yards and 17 scores on the ground in 2018. He has also added four receiving touchdowns.

The Rams will enter their matchup against the Cardinals with an 11-3 record but on a two-game losing streak.