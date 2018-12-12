×
Rams headline International Series home teams for 2019

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    12 Dec 2018, 23:32 IST
JaredGoff-Cropped
Jared Goff celebrates a Rams touchdown

The Los Angeles Rams will be among the five designated hosts for the International Series games in 2019, the NFL has announced.

Four games will be held in London and one in Mexico City, which saw its annual game moved to Los Angeles this year because of poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca.

That meant a 105-point thriller between the Rams and Kansas City Chiefs was played in the confines of the LA Memorial Coliseum instead.

Along with the Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders will also serve as home teams, as will the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have played a home game at Wembley Stadium every year since 2013.

The three London games this year saw the Seattle Seahawks beat the Raiders, the Chargers defeat the Tennessee Titans and defending Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles overcome the Jaguars.

Omnisport
NEWS
