Rams RB Gurley could play in week 17, says McVay

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    26 Dec 2018, 05:42 IST
Gurley-Todd-USNews-Getty-FTR
Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley could play in the Los Angeles Rams' regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Gurley suffered a knee injury on December 16 in a 30-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and sat out the following week.

Coach Sean McVay is in no rush to get his star running back on the field but says he would be open to it if Gurley appears fit.

"We don't want to do anything where we're putting him in harm's way, if we feel like this could be something where we're putting him at risk," McVay said during a teleconference (via the Los Angeles Times).

"But if he's getting back, if he's feeling good, then the anticipation is getting him ready to go."

Gurley has rushed for 1,215 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Rams this season and has showcased his versatility. In Gurley's lone absence of the season, his newly signed replacement, C.J. Anderson, rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown in a 31-9 victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

Los Angeles are 12-3 and punched their ticket to the playoffs weeks ago. The Seattle Seahawks are three games back in the NFC West, so postseason seeding is not a problem for the Rams. Still, a Rams win (or tie) or a Chicago Bears loss (or tie) would clinch a first-round bye for LA.

Omnisport
NEWS
