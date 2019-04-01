Rams' Sean McVay pulls ultimate 'tampering' prank on Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury

Sean McVay

Sean McVay has jokes.

The Los Angeles Rams coach decided to initiate friend and new Arizona Cardinals boss Kliff Kingsbury into the NFL with a little prank about tampering violations.

McVay told ESPN's Adam Schefter on his podcast on Monday that he invited Kingsbury to dinner along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who Kingsbury coached at Texas Tech.

This is where the tampering part and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's name come in.

"We have a mutual friend that I put his name in my phone as Roger Goodell. I had this friend send me a text saying, 'I can't believe you're at dinner with Kingsbury and Mahomes. You know better than this. This is tampering. You're both losing picks,'" McVay said.

"I showed Kliff the text, and he saw a ghost. I said, 'You better call [Cardinals general manager] Steve Keim right away.' He said, 'I thought I was going to lose the number one overall pick.'

"We couldn't let it go on too long, but it was pretty good. We got him good."

McVay said the joke came up again recently, and Kingsbury vowed to get him back.

He clarified that the prank was legal and all in good fun but did concede that the Cardinals losing the first overall pick would not have been an issue for him.

"I wouldn't be upset about that," he added.

Kingsbury was hired by the Cardinals in January after a 5-7 season at Texas Tech, where he was at the helm for five years.

McVay is entering his third season with the Rams and is coming off a Super Bowl run that saw Los Angeles lose 13-3 to the New England Patriots.