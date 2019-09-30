Ramsey out as Jaguars face Broncos

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 30 Sep 2019, 03:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey's streak of having played in 51 straight NFL games came to an end as he missed the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 4 meeting with the Denver Broncos.

Jacksonville announced before the game that cornerback Ramsey will be listed as inactive for the match.

Ramsey missed practice this week because of illness, a back injury and the birth of his second child.

His status for Jacksonville's matchup against Denver remained up in the air until Sunday amid speculation that the Jaguars might deal him in the coming weeks.

The two-time All-Pro defensive back got into a heated exchange with Jaguars coach Doug Marrone on the sidelines during the team's 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 2. Shortly afterward, Ramsey asked for a trade.

However, Ramsey still played in Jacksonville's matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, recording nine total tackles in the 20-7 win.

Multiple teams have remained interested in acquiring Ramsey, who was selected by the Jaguars number five overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

He has recorded nine interceptions and 45 pass breakups in 51 career games.

If the start of the Broncos encounter is anything to go by, however, the Jaguars are unlikely to be keen on letting him leave any time soon, as Denver raced into a 17-6 lead by half-time.