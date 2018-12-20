Rathore, Akshay hold live Instagram session, discuss fitness

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar held a live chat session on Instagram

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Thursday, held a live chat session on Instagram, discussing issues related to fitness, diet and bullying in school.

During the session which lasted close to half an hour, Rathore and Akshay touched upon various issues with about 25000 fans tuning into the live session.

A former Olympic medallist, Rathore seemed to be at his home, while Akshay, who has starred in many award-winning films in his two-decade career, was in his gym during the program.

The fans lapped up the informal and frank conversation and asked questions to the stalwarts.

Another Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also appeared in the session as a special guest, joining a long list of fans commenting on the video.

Rathore and Akshay promised to keep in touch and come up with more such sessions for their fans.

Rathore, considered to be one of the fittest politicians, had launched the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign earlier in March highlighting the issue of fitness.

He had posted a video doing 10 push-ups while encouraging people to share pictures and videos on social media to show how they keep themselves fit.

