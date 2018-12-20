×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rathore, Akshay hold live Instagram session, discuss fitness

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    20 Dec 2018, 21:45 IST

Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar held a live chat session on Instagram
Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar held a live chat session on Instagram

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Thursday, held a live chat session on Instagram, discussing issues related to fitness, diet and bullying in school.

During the session which lasted close to half an hour, Rathore and Akshay touched upon various issues with about 25000 fans tuning into the live session.

A former Olympic medallist, Rathore seemed to be at his home, while Akshay, who has starred in many award-winning films in his two-decade career, was in his gym during the program.

The fans lapped up the informal and frank conversation and asked questions to the stalwarts.

Another Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also appeared in the session as a special guest, joining a long list of fans commenting on the video.

Rathore and Akshay promised to keep in touch and come up with more such sessions for their fans.

Rathore, considered to be one of the fittest politicians, had launched the #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign earlier in March highlighting the issue of fitness.

He had posted a video doing 10 push-ups while encouraging people to share pictures and videos on social media to show how they keep themselves fit.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore aims to boost all sports in India
RELATED STORY
The Indian armed forces and their heroics in the sporting...
RELATED STORY
5 lesser known sports which require extreme fitness and...
RELATED STORY
Seattle's playoff spot on hold after Seahawks suffer OT...
RELATED STORY
Zirca partners with LATESTly to organize Fifth edition of...
RELATED STORY
4 Card games to play this Diwali
RELATED STORY
Rio Olympics 2016: Olympic moments that changed Indian...
RELATED STORY
10 Bollywood superstars who have played sports at a...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India should not bid to host the 2032 Olympics
RELATED STORY
3 Indian sportspersons who married players in the same sport
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us