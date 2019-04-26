Ravens bring Hollywood to Baltimore, Giants reach for Jones - The best and worst picks of the NFL Draft first round

Marquise Brown of the Baltimore Ravens

A history-making first round of the NFL Draft is in the books and, though there are still two days to go in Nashville, the merits of the opening 32 selections will already be the subject of intense debate.

Whether the Arizona Cardinals were right to make Kyler Murray the first player to be selected in the opening rounds of both the MLB and NFL Drafts will be discussed for months to come.

But, while Murray made the headlines, there were numerous other intriguing choices sure to divide opinion among fanbases.

Here we look at some of the best and the worst selections from day one in Nashville.

THE BEST

Jacksonville Jaguars - Josh Allen, Kentucky

As Allen surprisingly slipped out of the top five this pick was something of a no-brainer for the Jaguars, but it is still worthy of praise. Allen is a supremely athletic pass rusher who can have a day-one impact pressuring the quarterback and also does an excellent job making plays in coverage. The landing spot, which sees him join a deep Jaguars defensive front, could hardly be better.

Washington Redskins - Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

There was a lot of talk of the Redskins potentially trading up for a quarterback. In the end they did not have to as Haskins fell into their grasp with the 15th pick. Haskins, who gets to stay close to home having grown up in Maryland, offers them an exciting future at the game's most important position. Trading back into the first round for edge rusher Montez Sweat, whose heart condition is apparently not as serious as first thought, adds more depth to an already impressive defensive line.

Baltimore Ravens - Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

The Ravens were able to trade down three spots from 22 to 25, acquire extra picks and still land the best wide receiver in the draft. 'Hollywood' Brown not only has game-breaking speed but is also one of the most polished route runners in the class. This is a gift for second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.

THE WORST

New York Giants - Daniel Jones, Duke

Having been coached by David Cutcliffe, who Eli Manning worked under during his college career, Jones may seem like the ideal successor to the Giants veteran. However, he completed under 60 per cent of his passes at Duke, struggled to push the ball downfield - averaging only 6.4 yards per attempt - and was not exactly careful with the ball, throwing 29 interceptions. Jones is a significant reach with the sixth overall pick.

Seattle Seahawks - L.J. Collier, TCU

Seattle's main aim in the first round appeared to be to trade down and acquire more picks, and they succeeded, going from owning five to nine. Yet, having initially had two in the first round, it feels like a missed opportunity for the Seahawks, who could have added one of the best athletes in the draft to their defensive front in Sweat. He would have been an outstanding addition to a team that recently traded away star pass rusher Frank Clark and, though defensive end Collier is a decent consolation prize, his ceiling is much more limited.

New England Patriots - N'Keal Harry, Arizona State

The Patriots are not renowned for taking first-round receivers, and Harry certainly carries risk. Despite possessing an enticing blend of size, speed and agility, there is doubt over whether Harry can play as a boundary receiver at the NFL level having struggled to handle press coverage during his collegiate career at Arizona State. There are better pass catchers who have yet to hear their name called.