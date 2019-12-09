Ravens playoff-bound, 49ers edge thriller against Saints
The Baltimore Ravens became the first AFC team to qualify for the playoffs after beating the Buffalo Bills to earn a franchise-record ninth win in a row.
MVP contender Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and closed in on Michael Vick's single-season rushing record for a quarterback.
Boasting an 11-2 record, the Ravens will prove a threat to any challengers in the postseason.
Elsewhere, the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints produced a 94-point thriller and Drew Lock starred for the Denver Broncos against the Houston Texans.
RAVENS STAR JACKSON IN A RUSH TO CATCH VICK
Jackson showed his class once again in a stellar display as he became only the second QB in NFL history to go past 1,000 rushing yards.
He is now just 23 shy of Vick's record, having managed 40 on Sunday, though his collection of touchdown throws proved more valuable.
The Bills squandered the opportunity to tie the game with their final play as Josh Allen's pass into the end zone was incomplete.
WORTH HIS WEIGHT IN GOULD
Robbie Gould held his nerve to kick the 49ers to glory, providing the perfect tonic to their rare loss against the Ravens last time out.
In a match between two playoff hopefuls, it was the Niners who got the job done in a thrilling 48-46 triumph sealed by Gould's 30-yard field goal.
The result ended a five-year winless streak for the Niners in New Orleans, giving them their highest tally of victories in a season since 2013.
LOCK HAS THE KEY
Quarterback Lock entered the history books as he became the first rookie in the Super Bowl era to total at least 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes in his first start on the road.
That telling contribution from the 2019 second-round pick laid the foundations for the Broncos' 38-24 victory over the Houston Texans, improving the visitors to 5-8.
It was also a result that eased the frustration of a long-running theme for Denver, who had scored 24 points or fewer in 21 consecutive games prior to Sunday's clash.
BROWNS, JETS AND VIKINGS PREVAIL
Elsewhere in the early games on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals were brought back down to earth with a 27-19 loss against the Cleveland Browns.
The Bengals had won for the first time in Week 13, beating the New York Jets, who themselves bounced back to secure a last-gasp 22-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
And the Minnesota Vikings tamed the Detroit Lions in a 20-7 success, making it five wins on the bounce against the same opponents.
Week 14 scores:
Carolina Panthers 20-40 Atlanta Falcons
Indianapolis Colts 35-38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Miami Dolphins 21-22 New York Jets
San Francisco 49ers 48-46 New Orleans Saints
Detroit Lions 7-20 Minnesota Vikings
Denver Broncos 38-24 Houston Texans
Baltimore Ravens 24-17 Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals 19-27 Cleveland Browns
Washington Redskins 15-20 Green Bay Packers