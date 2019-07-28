×
Ravens quarterback Griffin suffers thumb injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    28 Jul 2019, 09:12 IST
griffin-robert-07272019-getty-ftr.jpg
Robert Griffin III

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III suffered a thumb injury during open practice on Saturday.

Griffin, who re-signed with the Ravens in March, is set for a spell on the sidelines, but just how long remains to be seen.

"I was having a great camp and feeling good. I'm really excited about what we're going to be able to do this year. I'll let the team let you guys know," he said, via the team's website.

"I hit it on the helmet of one of the defenders coming to the line. I guess that's why they [coaches] tell them to stay away from us [quarterbacks].

"We'll figure out what's going on, and I'm sure the team will let you guys know what's up."

"Everything you have been through will make you stronger," Griffin tweeted.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was hopeful the injury was nothing serious.

"We'll see what happened with that. Everybody say a prayer. I don't think it's bad, but say a prayer on that one," he said.

Griffin spent four seasons with the Washington Redskins after being drafted second overall in 2012, but lost the starting job to Kirk Cousins having suffered numerous injuries. He ended up playing with the Cleveland Browns for a season and eventually landed with the Ravens after sitting out 2017.

He went two of six for 21 yards for Baltimore last year.

