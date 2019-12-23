Ravens seal homefield & Thomas makes history in Saints win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

The Baltimore Ravens celebrate a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns

The Baltimore Ravens secured homefield advantage throughout the NFL playoffs with a comfortable 31-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson enjoyed another superb day, as the 13-2 Ravens eliminated the Browns from playoff contention with an impressive road win.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers' prospects of January football were dented by a surprise 16-10 loss at the New York Jets and Michael Thomas broke Marvin Harrison's single-season receptions record in the New Orleans Saints' 38-28 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Elsewhere, the destination of the first pick in the NFL Draft was decided as the Miami Dolphins beat the Cincinnati Bengals 38-35 in overtime.

ROAD TO SUPER BOWL GOES THROUGH BALTIMORE

Any AFC team with designs on beating Baltimore to a place in Super Bowl LIV will have to travel to their M&T Bank Stadium home to do it.

The Ravens clinched the conference's top seed and homefield advantage by breezing past their AFC North rivals, whose slim hopes of qualifying for the postseason were ended in the process.

Jackson was once again imperious, throwing for 238 yards and three touchdowns - two of them to tight end Mark Andrews - while rushing for 103 yards. That performance marked his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Advertisement

The AFC goes through Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/3Ft4Rpckza — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2019

There was some concern for the Ravens in the form of a calf injury to running back Mark Ingram. However, with nothing riding on their Week 17 game and a first-round bye in the playoffs sealed, he will likely have two weeks to recover.

Cleveland will be left to reflect on how a season in which many expected the Browns to contend for the Super Bowl fell so flat.



STEELERS SLIP UP IN BIG APPLE

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell got a measure of revenge on his former employers as the Steelers suffered a setback in their postseason hunt.

Pittsburgh quarterback Devlin Hodges threw a pair of first-half interceptions and was subsequently benched for Mason Rudolph.

However, Rudolph then suffered a shoulder injury that forced Hodges back into the game, and he could not lead a last-gasp game-winning drive as the Jets held on.

The 8-7 Steelers need to beat the Ravens in Week 17 to have any chance of making the playoffs.



THOMAS BREAKS RECEPTIONS RECORD

The Titans (8-7) hold the tiebreaker over the Steelers and the last AFC playoff spot, despite their home defeat to New Orleans.

Tennessee will seal a postseason berth if they beat the Houston Texans in their regular-season finale, but it was Thomas who was the headline maker from this game after he made NFL history for the NFC South champions.

New Orleans' star receiver made 12 catches for 136 yards, his 11th late in the fourth quarter seeing him surpass Harrison's single-season catch record of 143. Thomas appeared to subsequently take the ball into the endzone, only to have a touchdown overturned on review.

That’s the record-breaker. Michael Thomas makes his 144th reception, a new single-season record!



Congrats, @Cantguardmike! #Saints



: FOX

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/csMF3GLW6Z pic.twitter.com/2nWICAgpLa — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2019

Thomas did score a touchdown two plays later, however, his 145th reception of the year a two-yard touchdown catch from Drew Brees. Tennessee's hopes of a late comeback were ended when a long Ryan Tannehill pass for Tajae Sharpe fell incomplete.

However, Thomas was not the only receiver to reach a milestone on Sunday, Julio Jones becoming the fastest wideout to 12,000 yards in the Atlanta Falcons' 24-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.



BENGALS CLINCH NUMBER ONE PICK

The Bengals (1-14) only needed to lose at the Dolphins to clinch the number one overall pick in the 2020 draft, and eventually secured it despite an incredible comeback.

Cincinnati trailed 28-6 at one stage in the second half but recovered to force overtime - their competitive spirit clearly trumping any thoughts of the top pick - but a Jason Sanders field goal ensured they will be selecting first in Las Vegas come April.

The Washington Redskins will pick second after they too lost an overtime thriller 41-35 to the New York Giants in a game that saw Adrian Peterson overtake Walter Payton and move fourth on the all-time touchdowns list with his 111th score.



Week 16 scores:

Atlanta Falcons 24-12 Jacksonville Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens 31-15 Cleveland Browns

Indianapolis Colts 38-6 Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins 38-35 Cincinnati Bengals (OT)

New York Jets 16-10 Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints 38-28 Tennessee Titans

New York Giants 41-35 Washington Redskins (OT)