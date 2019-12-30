Ravens set NFL single-season record for team rushing yards

The Baltimore Ravens broke the record for the most rushing yards by a team in a single NFL season on Sunday.

During the second quarter of their Week 17 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens surpassed the record of 3,165 set by the New England Patriots in 1978.

Baltimore went into the game on 3,073 yards and wasted little time in setting a new benchmark.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram had already surpassed 1,000 rushing yards each this season, with Gus Edwards their only other player to break 500.

MOST TEAM RUSHING YARDS IN A SINGLE 16-GAME SEASON. pic.twitter.com/wbTBsm6sz8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 29, 2019