Ravens set NFL single-season record for team rushing yards

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019 IST
GusEdwards - cropped
Gus Edwards in action for the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens broke the record for the most rushing yards by a team in a single NFL season on Sunday.

During the second quarter of their Week 17 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens surpassed the record of 3,165 set by the New England Patriots in 1978.

Baltimore went into the game on 3,073 yards and wasted little time in setting a new benchmark.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram had already surpassed 1,000 rushing yards each this season, with Gus Edwards their only other player to break 500.

