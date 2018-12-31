Ravens win AFC North, Eagles soar into NFC playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens used the arm of a rookie to clinch the AFC North title and NFL Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles closed out the game with the backup's backup to secure the final NFC playoff spot.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson led Baltimore to a narrow 26-24 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The first-year signal caller went 14-of-24 passing for 179 yards. He also tallied 90 yards and two scores on the ground.

Jackson was up against another impressive rookie in Cleveland's Baker Mayfield, who set an NFL record for touchdown passes by a first-year player in a single season in the loss. Mayfield finished 23-of-42 passing for 376 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Eagles had a scare during their 24-0 rout of the Washington Redskins.

Quarterback Nick Foles suffered an injury to his ribs late in the fourth quarter and never returned. But, he gave the team a comfortable lead against Washington before exiting and third-stringer Nate Sudfeld entered and threw his first career touchdown pass.

Foles, who will undergo more tests on Monday, tied Philip Rivers for the NFL's most consecutive completions record (25) and finished 28-of-33 passing for 221 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with the injury.

Injury report

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen left in the fourth quarter at New Orleans after taking a hard hit from Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport. He was replaced by fourth-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a head injury in the first half against the Miami Dolphins and did not return. Meanwhile, Dolphins safety Reshad Jones left the game with a leg injury and cornerback Bobby McCain exited with an ankle injury.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a concussion against the Detroit Lions and did not return.

Chicago Bears first-year receiver Anthony Miller left the game versus the Minnesota Vikings with a shoulder injury and never returned.

By the numbers

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley set a franchise rookie record with his 10th receiving touchdown of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas surpassed Joe Horn for first on the team's single-season receiving yardage list against the Panthers. He entered the game with 1,376 yards but moved past Horn's mark of 1,399 in the second half.

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley ended his breakout year on a high note as he set yet another record to close out the regular season, becoming the third rookie in league history to surpass 2,000 scrimmage yards.

The Lions shut out the Packers for the first time since 1973 with a 31-0 win at Lambeau Field, something Detroit have not done since 1970. The last time the Lions won back-to-back games at Lambeau was the 1990-91 season.

Father Time still has not caught up to Tom Brady. The 41-year-old New England Patriots veteran quarterback made history when he threw his 29th touchdown pass of the season.

Arizona Cardinals veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald added to his illustrious career. He joined Jerry Rice and Tony Gonzalez as the only players with 1,300 receptions in NFL history.

Ben Roethlisberger became just the seventh quarterback in NFL history to record 5,000 passing yards in a single season.

Quotables

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was not happy with the way his rookie season ended: "Yeah, it's embarrassing. It's embarrassing to go out here and lose 38 to 3. I'm really proud of the way we fought, the way we competed, it just wasn't enough."

There is no end in sight for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. In the team's narrow victory over the Cardinals, Wilson threw for a score to set a new franchise record (35) for touchdown passes in a single season: "I believe I'm just beginning. I'm just starting."

Week 17 NFL scores

Sunday's games

Buffalo Bills 42, Miami Dolphins 17

Detroit Lions 31, Green Bay Packers 0

New England Patriots 38, New York Jets 3

Carolina Panthers 33, New Orleans Saints 14

Houston Texans 20, Jacksonville Jaguars 3

Dallas Cowboys 36, New York Giants 35

Atlanta Falcons 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32

Kansas City Chiefs 35, Oakland Raiders 3

Seattle Seahawks 27, Arizona Cardinals 24

Los Angeles Rams 48, Sam Francisco 49ers 32

Los Angeles Chargers 23, Denver Broncos 9

Chicago Bears 24, Minnesota Vikings 10

Baltimore Ravens 26, Cleveland Browns 24

Philadelphia Eagles 24, Washington Redskins 0

Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Cincinnati Bengals 13