Redskins claim LB Reuben Foster off waivers after 49ers release

Reuben Foster

The Washington Redskins have claimed Reuben Foster on waivers after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers following his arrest on a domestic violence charge.

San Francisco announced on Sunday that they were releasing Foster, who was arrested after an alleged incident at the team hotel in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.

The 49ers lost 27-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Foster, a first-round pick in 2017, had a previous domestic violence charge dropped in May after his ex-girlfriend recanted her statements that alleged he caused her bodily harm.

He was suspended for the first two games of the season for a marijuana possession charge and a weapons charge relating to the dropped domestic violence case.

The NFL could still suspend Foster following his most recent arrest.

A statement from the Washington Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams: pic.twitter.com/zdxA8hmWtb — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 27, 2018

"Today we have claimed the rights to LB Reuben Foster," Redskins executive Doug Williams wrote in a statement. "The Redskins fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben. If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organisation would ever condone.

"Let me be clear, Reuben will have to go through numerous steps including the full legal process, an investigation and potential discipline from the NFL, as well as meetings with counsellors associated with the team before he will ever have the opportunity to wear the Burgundy and Gold as a player.

"That being said, we decided to investigate the situation with Reuben further by claiming his rights after candid conversations with a number of his ex-Alabama team-mates and current Redskins players who were overwhelmingly supportive of us taking this chance.

"Nothing is promised to Reuben, but we are hopeful being around so many of his former team-mates and friends will eventually provide him with the best possible environment to succeed both personally and professionally."