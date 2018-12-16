Redskins QB Alex Smith released from hospital

Redskins QB Alex Smith

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has returned home after being released from the hospital following multiple surgeries on his leg.

His wife, Elizabeth Smith, posted an update on Instagram and expressed gratitude for having her husband home.

She wrote: "HOME...This last month has been a difficult ride. Our family is beyond happy to have this man with us and home. This experience has given us great perspective and gratitude for all the people and blessings in our lives.

"We couldn't have gotten through it without our amazing family, friends and community. A special thank you to the relentless doctors, nurses, techs, hospital administrators, the Snyder family and the Washington Redskins."

ESPN reported that despite encouraging progress, Smith's NFL future is still at stake after a spiral leg fracture became infected after multiple surgeries.

The 34-year-old initially underwent surgery on November 19 after suffering a compound fracture in the Redskins' loss to the Houston Texans. He was expected to need six to eight months to recover but reportedly may not be ready to start the 2019 season if he is able to play again.