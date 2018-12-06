×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Redskins QB Smith dealing with 'serious injury'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    06 Dec 2018, 22:58 IST
alex-smtih-31518-usnews-getty-ftr
Alex Smith

The Washington Redskins have said Alex Smith is recovering from a "serious injury" following reports the quarterback is dealing with post-operation complications from the surgery he had to repair his broken leg.

Smith, 34, went under the knife on November 19 having broken his tibia and fibula in the team's 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 11.

A report on NFL Network claimed Smith is battling an infection related to the surgery and that it was too soon to say what this meant for his future in the NFL.

The Redskins subsequently released a statement which read: "On behalf of Alex Smith, we appreciate all of the concerns and prayers over the injury he incurred on November 18 against the Houston Texans.

"Although this is a serious injury, Alex and his family remain strong. We would ask that everyone please honour the Smith family's request for privacy at this time."

Smith was initially expected to be out for around eight months having suffered a compound fracture.

Colt McCoy, his backup in Washington, broke his leg on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles so Mark Sanchez is now at the top of the depth chart for the 6-6 NFC East team.

Omnisport
NEWS
Redskins QB Smith carted off after gruesome ankle injury
RELATED STORY
Redskins QB McCoy breaks fibula in right leg, out for season
RELATED STORY
Huge blow for Redskins as QB Smith breaks tibia and fibula
RELATED STORY
'It's like the first day of high school' - Redskins QB...
RELATED STORY
Gruden rules out Redskins move for Kaepernick
RELATED STORY
Wentz tosses for 2 TDs, leads Eagles over Redskins 28-13
RELATED STORY
Redskins lose Smith for season to broken leg; Mariota hurt
RELATED STORY
Brees makes history in style, Saints thrash Redskins 43-19
RELATED STORY
Smith undergoes successful surgery, Redskins sign Sanchez...
RELATED STORY
ICYMI in NFL Week 11: Alex Smith leg break like Theismann's
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us