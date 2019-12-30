Redskins sack president Bruce Allen amid Ron Rivera links

Bruce Allen has been sacked by the Redskins

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder has confirmed president Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties, as the team continue to be linked with Ron Rivera.

The Redskins finished the 2019 season with a 3-13 record, coming bottom of the NFC East after losing 47-16 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

With Allen as team president since 2010, the Redskins had a 62-97-1 record.

Snyder has now decided to act, confirming on Monday that Allen had been sacked.

"As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organisation," a statement read.

"Like our passionate fan base, I recognise we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us.

"As we re-evaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."

Allen's departure comes as the Redskins continue to be linked with Rivera, who was fired as head coach by the Carolina Panthers in December.

According to an NFL Network report, Rivera had meetings with the Redskins scheduled for Monday in Washington D.C. and is expected to be named as the team's new coach.