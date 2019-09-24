Redskins to stick with Keenum over Haskins despite 0-3 start

Case Keenum

Jay Gruden insisted "continuity" is important for the 0-3 Washington Redskins as he confirmed Case Keenum would remain the starting quarterback ahead of rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins.

Washington suffered a 31-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football to continue their winless start to the campaign, with Keenum turning the ball over five times and being sacked on four occasions.

The Redskins' NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, claimed their first victory of the season on Sunday having benched Eli Manning in favour of rookie Daniel Jones, and the question of when Washington will do likewise and promote Haskins has become more pertinent.

However, only three quarterbacks have thrown for more yards and more touchdowns than Keenum in 2019, and coach Gruden says the 31-year-old will continue to play instead of Haskins - the 15th overall pick in this year's draft.

Asked whether he was considering a quarterback switch, Gruden replied: "Not really.

"The most important thing is that we have some continuity. I can't change people every five minutes, and I have to give Case an opportunity playing with these new guys.

"This is his first time in this offense. I think we can get better [offensively]. Otherwise, if I didn't think we had a chance to get better, then I would make a change.

"I feel Case has the tools to become a very efficient quarterback in this offense to get us some victories here moving forward."