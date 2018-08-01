Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Report faults University of Idaho over sex assault complaint

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    01 Aug 2018, 23:09 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — An independent investigation has found that insufficient education and understanding of policies contributed to the University of Idaho's botched handling of a woman's sexual assault complaint against a football player.

The report made public on Tuesday also says lack of training contributed to the insensitivity of Athletic Director Rob Spear and his inadequate response to the 2013 complaint.

Spear has been on paid administrative leave since April, and his future with the school is unclear.

School President Chuck Staben is in his final year after the State Board of Education opted not to renew his contract.

A report summary says Spear made changes following the 2013 complaint to increase training among his staff and athletes, and that the school has made "vast improvements" in dealing with sexual misconduct allegations.

Associated Press
NEWS
Texas court reinstates Baylor sex assault conviction
RELATED STORY
10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor
RELATED STORY
Ex-Spartan football players avoid jail in sex assault case
RELATED STORY
Nassar, trainer charged with sex assault; Karolyis cleared
RELATED STORY
Ohio State: 100 ex-students report sex misconduct by doctor
RELATED STORY
Judge removes ex-high school athlete from sex offender list
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Nassar victims to get ESPYS courage award
RELATED STORY
College scandals put sports doctors under new scrutiny
RELATED STORY
Ex-athletes: Creepy people, lewd atmosphere at Ohio State
RELATED STORY
Michigan State trustee calls for culture change after Nassar
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us