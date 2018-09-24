Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ritu to replace Vinesh in 50kg for Worlds, Pinki back in 53kg

PTI
NEWS
News
11   //    24 Sep 2018, 18:46 IST

By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Grappler Ritu Phogat will replace her injured cousin Vinesh Phogat in the 50kg category for the World Championship, the Wrestling Federation of India said on Monday.

Vinesh, who was a medal favourite, suffered an elbow injury on Friday during practice and was ruled out.

The WFI had entered Ritu's name in the 53kg after original choice Pinki refused to appear in a re-trial recently.

However, in the changed scenario, the WFI was left with no option but to bring back Ritu for her original weight category, 50kg.

It also means that Pinki will now compete in the 53kg and will not miss the prestigious event of the United World Wrestling (UWW).

"We have asked Ritu to compete in 50kg and brought back Pinki in 53kg. Vinesh missing out is a loss for us, the injury is unfortunate," WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.

Last year, Ritu had won a silver at the U-23 World Championship in Bydgoscz, Poland.

Both Ritu and her sister Sangeeta had missed out on the Asian Games trails due to a delayed flight from Turkey.

Ritu is the country's best wrestler in the 50kg category along with Vinesh, who won gold medals at this year's CWG in Gold Coast and Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

The World Championship is slated to be held in Budapest, Hungary from October 20 to 28

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for...
RELATED STORY
Haryana Government orders athletes to deposit 33% of...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Top Indian medal contenders
RELATED STORY
Target 81 - Medal projection for India at Asian Games 2018
RELATED STORY
Indian contingent is turning Asian Games 2018 into a...
RELATED STORY
Tokyo Olympics 2020: What are India's chances as of now?
RELATED STORY
US beats Japan 4-3 to reach final of softball worlds
RELATED STORY
Joshua back 'home' to face Povetkin for heavyweight titles
RELATED STORY
Kathleen Baker sets world record in 100 back at US nationals
RELATED STORY
10 women who have done India proud in the sporting arena
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us