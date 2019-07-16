Robbie Gould gets long-term extension from 49ers at franchise tag deadline

The San Francisco 49ers have signed kicker Robbie Gould to a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Having placed the franchise tag on Gould in February, the Niners faced the prospect of the 36-year-old holding out after he refused to sign the $4.9million tender and requested a trade having opted not to attend San Francisco's mandatory minicamp.

But they have now avoided such a scenario by inking Gould to a deal said to be the second-richest contract in the league for a kicker.

"Over the years, Robbie has established himself as one of the best at his position in the NFL, which is precisely why we were so committed to working out a new contract with him," Niners general manager John Lynch said in a statement.

"I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this deal come to fruition. We are very happy to start off the year on the right foot with this agreement in place so that Robbie can get back with his team-mates and focus on making the most out of the upcoming season."

Gould spent the first 11 seasons of his NFL career in Chicago, but was released by the Bears just before the start of the regular season in 2016. He signed a two-year deal worth $4m with the Niners on the first day of free agency in 2017.

He made 33 of 34 field-goal attempts and 27 of 29 extra points during the 2018 season. He is 72-for-75 on field-goal attempts and 55-for-59 on extra points the past two seasons.