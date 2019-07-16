×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Robbie Gould gets long-term extension from 49ers at franchise tag deadline

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    16 Jul 2019, 03:16 IST
Gould-Robbie-12162018-getty-ftr.jpg
Robbie Gould

The San Francisco 49ers have signed kicker Robbie Gould to a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Having placed the franchise tag on Gould in February, the Niners faced the prospect of the 36-year-old holding out after he refused to sign the $4.9million tender and requested a trade having opted not to attend San Francisco's mandatory minicamp.

But they have now avoided such a scenario by inking Gould to a deal said to be the second-richest contract in the league for a kicker.

"Over the years, Robbie has established himself as one of the best at his position in the NFL, which is precisely why we were so committed to working out a new contract with him," Niners general manager John Lynch said in a statement.

"I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this deal come to fruition. We are very happy to start off the year on the right foot with this agreement in place so that Robbie can get back with his team-mates and focus on making the most out of the upcoming season."

Gould spent the first 11 seasons of his NFL career in Chicago, but was released by the Bears just before the start of the regular season in 2016. He signed a two-year deal worth $4m with the Niners on the first day of free agency in 2017.

He made 33 of 34 field-goal attempts and 27 of 29 extra points during the 2018 season. He is 72-for-75 on field-goal attempts and 55-for-59 on extra points the past two seasons.

Advertisement
49ers kicker Gould trying to force trade
RELATED STORY
Falcons, Grady Jarrett reach four-year deal before franchise tag deadline
RELATED STORY
Patriots re-sign Gostkowski
RELATED STORY
Ravens make Tucker highest-paid kicker in NFL
RELATED STORY
NFL training camp 2019: Biggest comebacks to watch
RELATED STORY
Hey Seattle, we got a deal! - QB Wilson hints at Seahawks extension
RELATED STORY
Seahawks reportedly send Frank Clark to Chiefs
RELATED STORY
49ers coach Shanahan says Garoppolo 'could play now'
RELATED STORY
Niners star Kittle relishing competition on both sides of the ball
RELATED STORY
Lawrence agrees five-year Cowboys extension
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us