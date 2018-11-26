Rodgers not giving up on Packers' playoff hopes

Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers' season appears all but over, but Aaron Rodgers is not giving up hope.

Following Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers quarterback remained optimistic about turning his team's season around despite the odds that continue to stack against them.

"We're 0-6 on the road,” Rodgers said. "So we just gotta go back home, get some rest, beat Arizona, and then come back and beat Atlanta. Then go to Chicago, a place we've won a number of times, beat them. Go to New York [Jets] around Christmas, beat them. And then come home against Detroit, beat them.

"We're 4-6-1. Gotta win our last five, and even that might not be enough."

The Packers could sneak into the playoffs at 9-6-1 if they win their last five meetings and get some help from other teams, but if Green Bay do miss out on the postseason for the second consecutive year, the discord between Rodgers and coach Mike McCarthy will come more into focus.

"I've got a lot more grey in the beard than I did a few years ago," Rodgers added. "So I know that football mortality catches up to everybody, and you never want to lose a season. Especially when you felt great starting the season about our prospects.

"But we're going to battle the next five weeks and put ourselves in a position to be in the conversation."