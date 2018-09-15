Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rodgers returns to Packers practice after injuring knee

Associated Press
15 Sep 2018
AP Image

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken part in practice for the first time this week after being held out with a left knee injury.

Rodgers was a participant in practice on Saturday after being held out on Wednesday and Thursday to focus on rehab ahead of this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fridays are a rest and recovery day. The Packers usually hold a light practice on Saturdays.

Rodgers said he sprained his knee in the second quarter of last week's season opener over the Chicago Bears. He left the field on a cart but returned in the second half to throw three touchdown passes to help rally the Packers to a 24-23 victory.

Rodgers is listed as questionable on the injury report. Coach Mike McCarthy has said the two-time MVP quarterback would be evaluated on a daily basis.

Associated Press
