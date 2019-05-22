×
Rodgers says Packers' new offense is 'going to look different'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22 May 2019, 06:08 IST
rodgers-aaron-11082018-getty-ftr.jpg
Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay will have a new offense in 2019 and Aaron Rodgers is still trying to figure it out.

The Packers quarterback said on Tuesday the new formations are "different", but he was confident he can figure it out in the coming months.

"I've got to be honest, I don't know the whole offense yet," Rodgers told a news conference.

"I've been studying it but the difference between understanding it on paper and actually getting reps in it – the minicamp, those two days, and then the two days [of practice] that we've had so far is not a great sample size to tell you everything about the offense.

"It's going to be different. It's going to look different formationally and the motions and some of the things that we're doing. But I think it's an offense that I can infuse creativity and put my stamp on."

Green Bay brought in former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur after they fired Mike McCarthy last season. McCarthy had coached Rodgers since his rookie season in 2005.

LaFleur wants to be as hands on as possible to help his quarterbacks learn a new system.

"That's the approach that we're going to take right now," LaFleur said.

"It's hard for me to think too far in advance, but I just think that's what's the most beneficial at this stage."

LaFleur has also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons. He will call the plays for the Packers from day one.

Needless to say, Rodgers will likely need plenty of repetitions to warm up and make adjustments.

The two-time MVP has played limited preseason snaps in recent years, but acknowledged that could be subject to change soon.

"I think this is a year where I'm probably going to play more than 20 [preseason] snaps, I would assume," Rodgers said.

Rodgers struggled with a knee injury for the majority of last season, but he still threw for 4,442 yards and 25 touchdowns. However, the Packers finished the year 6-9-1 and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

