Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Roethlisberger hopeful balky elbow will be ready for Chiefs

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    12 Sep 2018, 20:14 IST
AP Image

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hopes his balky right elbow will be good to go Sunday against Kansas City.

The 36-year-old says he banged his elbow on Pittsburgh's next-to-last offensive snap during last week's ugly tie in Cleveland. Roethlisberger fumbled on the following play after getting hit by Browns linebacker Genard Avery.

Roethlisberger declined to say whether he had an MRI exam on the elbow. He is unlikely to practice on Wednesday, though that is not unusual for the 15-year veteran. Roethlisberger had a difficult day overall against the Browns, throwing three interceptions and fumbling twice.

Second-year quarterback Josh Dobbs, who beat out veteran Landry Jones to serve as Roethlisberger's primary backup, will run with the first team if Roethlisberger cannot practice.

Roethlisberger has missed just six games because of injury since the start of the 2013 season.

Associated Press
NEWS
Chargers host Chiefs in matchup of early AFC West favorites
RELATED STORY
Chiefs, Mahomes eyeing improvements after Week 1 victory
RELATED STORY
Chiefs' Hill helps Mahomes era off to fast start in victory
RELATED STORY
Injured Joey Bosa to miss Chargers' opener against Chiefs
RELATED STORY
Steelers RB Bell a no-show as opener vs. Browns looms
RELATED STORY
After injury woes, Chiefs' Houston out to find lost form
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: QB as deep as ever in standard leagues
RELATED STORY
Chiefs' Bieniemy stepping into role as offensive coordinator
RELATED STORY
Chiefs' pinning draft hopes on game-changing speed
RELATED STORY
Eagles face Patriots again, this time in preseason
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us