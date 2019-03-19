Roglic wins Tirreno-Adriatico by 1 second from Yates

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy (AP) — Primoz Roglic of Slovenia won the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race by one second when he beat British rider Adam Yates in the final-stage time trial on Tuesday.

Victor Campenaerts won the 10-kilometer (six-mile) individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Roglic, who rides for Team Jumbo-Visma, started the time trial in second place in the overall standings, 25 seconds behind Yates.

"It was unbelievably close. I was lucky in the end," Roglic said. "I felt strong ... I tried to make a difference and really go for it and I really pushed until the finish line.

"I was confident but I can only control myself."

Yates had been in the lead of the race since the second of the seven stages, while his Mitchelton-Scott team had won the opening-day team time trial.

"It was close, but it wasn't enough, that's how it goes, that's bike racing," Yates said. "I did the best I could, I said yesterday that 25 seconds isn't really enough. But I did a good TT, I'll have to look back but I think the power was good and I held my position for as long as I could.

"There wasn't much more I could do, the strongest man won, but for sure next year I'll be back and hopefully I can come back stronger."

Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark finished third overall, 30 seconds behind Roglic and nearly a minute ahead of Tom Dumoulin.

Campenaerts won the final stage in 11-plus minutes. Alberto Bettiol was three seconds behind the Belgian. Jos van Emden of the Netherlands was four seconds back.