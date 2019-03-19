×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Roglic wins Tirreno-Adriatico by 1 second from Yates

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    19 Mar 2019, 23:18 IST
AP Image

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy (AP) — Primoz Roglic of Slovenia won the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race by one second when he beat British rider Adam Yates in the final-stage time trial on Tuesday.

Victor Campenaerts won the 10-kilometer (six-mile) individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Roglic, who rides for Team Jumbo-Visma, started the time trial in second place in the overall standings, 25 seconds behind Yates.

"It was unbelievably close. I was lucky in the end," Roglic said. "I felt strong ... I tried to make a difference and really go for it and I really pushed until the finish line.

"I was confident but I can only control myself."

Yates had been in the lead of the race since the second of the seven stages, while his Mitchelton-Scott team had won the opening-day team time trial.

"It was close, but it wasn't enough, that's how it goes, that's bike racing," Yates said. "I did the best I could, I said yesterday that 25 seconds isn't really enough. But I did a good TT, I'll have to look back but I think the power was good and I held my position for as long as I could.

"There wasn't much more I could do, the strongest man won, but for sure next year I'll be back and hopefully I can come back stronger."

Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark finished third overall, 30 seconds behind Roglic and nearly a minute ahead of Tom Dumoulin.

Campenaerts won the final stage in 11-plus minutes. Alberto Bettiol was three seconds behind the Belgian. Jos van Emden of the Netherlands was four seconds back.

Associated Press
NEWS
Top 10 biggest sports rivalries in the world
RELATED STORY
Shiffrin, Pinturault get wins for the World Cup record book
RELATED STORY
Shiffrin wins giant slalom race to seal World Cup title
RELATED STORY
Goggia wins World Cup downhill marred by faulty race timing
RELATED STORY
Irish star Conlan wins again on St. Patrick's Day in NY
RELATED STORY
Egan Bernal wins Paris-Nice race after lively final stage
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Kyle Busch ties Petty's mark with 200th victory
RELATED STORY
Shiffrin wins super-G title but 'never thought' she could
RELATED STORY
Column: Kyle Busch's mark stands on its own not vs Petty's
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Kyle Busch sweeps Phoenix with Cup Series win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us