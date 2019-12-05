Ron Rivera: My intent is to coach again

Ron Rivera has no plans to give up coaching and is confident he will soon get another opportunity in the NFL.

Rivera was relieved of his duties by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday after nearly nine seasons at the helm following a run of just one win in six games that dropped their record to 5-7.

A two-time Coach of the Year winner, Rivera led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 at the end of the 2015 season, in which they went 15-1. Carolina reached the playoffs four times under his stewardship.

The 57-year-old still believes he has more to give and told a farewell media conference on Wednesday: "My intent is to coach again. I love coaching.

"Not just coaching because it's about winning football games, but coaching because you have an opportunity to impact young men and people. And that's what I want to do."

When asked what his pitch would be to prospective new employers, Rivera said: "I've got the right kind of experience.

"Having gone through the things I've gone through, been where we've been, it gives me experience. It doesn't mean I'll be better than anybody else, but it gives me perspective.

In my press conference I forgot to thank the #media for the way you treated me & my family these past 9 years. You might have been critical, but always fair & I respect you for doing your job well! #iwillbeback — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) December 4, 2019

"At the end of the day it's production-based and if you don't produce then it's time to move on. I'll be honest, I'm kind of excited. I really am. I'm really looking forward to a lot of opportunities."

Looking back on his tenure with the Panthers, Rivera said: "My biggest regret is not winning the Super Bowl.

"I'm proud I took over a 2-14 team and won back-to-back-to-back NFC South division titles.

"I want to reemphasise: I'm proud I took over a 2-14 team and won back-to-back-to-back. See the emphasis? Won three in a row.

"Whether you define it by wins or losses or you define it by winning the division, to me that's three years in a row. ... I get tired of hearing, 'They couldn't win [two] years in a row.' No, we won three years in a row, so let's get that straight. And we were the first team in the NFC South to do it, so I'm doggone proud of that."