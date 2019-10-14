Ron Rivera on Kyle Allen versus Cam Newton: When the time comes, I will address it

Carolina head coach Ron Rivera is not going to address who will be the Panthers' starting quarterback until Cam Newton is fit to return, despite Kyle Allen remaining unbeaten since taking over the job.

Newton played in defeats to the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the start of the NFL season but struggled, with the team then announcing he would be out of action with a foot injury.

In his absence, Allen has led the team to four straight victories, including a 37-26 triumph over the Bucs in London on Sunday.

He became the seventh quarterback in the past 25 years to win his first five career starts, with his run including a game at the end of the previous season, meaning Rivera will eventually face a tough choice whenever Newton is fit to play again.

"I'm not going to worry, speculate on anything until I have to address that," he told the media after the victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Until then, we're going to stay in the now, focus on what we're doing right now. Again, as far as I'm concerned, we're just not going to deal with the question until it's time.

"When the time comes, I will address it. As far as I'm concerned, he [Newton] is in his rehab program. Our quarterback right now who has been playing for us is Kyle."

.@KyleAllen_10 is the first QB in NFL history to win his first 5 games without throwing an interception pic.twitter.com/BG3eNeMQ7v — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 13, 2019

Newton - the face of the franchise since his selection with the first pick in the 2011 draft - appeared at practice on a scooter in midweek, though he did not make the trip to England.

Allen is the first quarterback in NFL history to win his first five games without throwing an interception. He passed for 227 yards and two scores against Tampa Bay.

"He's been very consistent for us," Rivera said of the undrafted 23-year-old. "He's made the plays we needed."