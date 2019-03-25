Rookie Herta wins IndyCar Classic at 18 years old

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rookie Colton Herta became the youngest winner in IndyCar history Sunday when he captured the inaugural IndyCar Classic after a late-race crash near the entry to pit row helped him steal past the leaders to the checkered flag.

Team Penske's Will Power, who started from pole position and dominated through 45 laps, was caught out by the crash still needing a tire change when pit row was closed. Power's race was doomed when he finally got to pit but his car's drive shaft failed and he couldn't get out.

Once the yellow flag was cleared, Herta powered away from former series champions Josef Newgarden and Ryan Hunter-Reay over the final 10 laps to get the win for Harding Steinbrenner Racing.

Herta also won a class victory in January in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The previous youngest IndyCar winner was Graham Rahal in 2008 at age 19. Herta turns 19 on March 30.

