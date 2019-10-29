Rudolph inspires comeback win over the Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers scored 27 unanswered points as they recorded a come-from-behind 27-14 win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

The Dolphins entered the matchup without a win to their name against one of the best prime-time teams in the NFL and their luck would not change.

The Steelers, who have the second most Monday night wins of all time (47) behind only the 49ers (49), came into the game not much better. They had two wins through Week 7 and were looking to inch closer to the AFC North-leading Ravens.

After a strong start by Miami, the Dolphins combusted while Mason Rudolph in his fourth career start helped the Steelers find their composure.

Pittsburgh moved to 3-4 for the season while Miami dropped to a dreadful 0-7.

Three takeaways from Steelers' win over the Dolphins

Mason Rudolph needed to shake off the rust

It was Rudolph's first game back since suffering a concussion from the scary hit that knocked him unconscious against the Ravens on October 6.

"I’m not going to be gun shy at all," he said days before the Steelers hosted the Dolphins.

"If anything, I’ll be seeking it out, contact, earlier in the game to get the rust [off] and know what it feels like to get hit."

He was rusty. Rudolph threw two early interceptions, one which was ultimately called back, and at one point in the first half he had a 0.0 passer rating. Pittsburgh entered half time trailing lowly Miami 14-10, but Rudolph settled down and turned the tide with a big defensive (see below) and offensive play.

After the go-ahead touchdown, Rudolph was full steam ahead as the Steelers scored 27 unanswered points.

He finished 20-of-36 passing for 236 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Minkah Fitzpatrick got his revenge

The 22-year-old safety changed teams just after the start of the season. The Dolphins dealt Fitzpatrick to the Steelers in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick after just one full season with the team.

He recorded nine pass breakups and two interceptions in 18 career games before joining Pittsburgh. In his first four games, he recorded one interception and one pass defended. He was poised for a breakout game and what better opponent than the team that traded him.

Fitzpatrick had two interceptions and each was better than the last.

It was the first time a player has picked off a quarterback with the same last name twice in a game since Levi Johnson intercepted Charley Johnson as many times in Week 2 of the 1974 season.

The Dolphins looked good until they didn't

Miami has been improving. None of that has shown in its record but the bar is pretty low for the Dolphins, so when they bolted out to a two-touchdown lead on Monday it was a surprise.

There were quite a few highlights, such as Xavien Howard's interception.

Ryan Fitzpatrick showed off his arm.

Fitzpatrick also quickly found the end zone.

But after the Dolphins' two scores in the first quarter, they were held scoreless due to a slew of mistakes and a tough defense in Pittsburgh. It was another Miami breakdown and the hopes of this team earning a win sometime this season seems more and more grim.

Fitzpatrick finished the affair 21-of-34 passing for 190 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times, including a strip sack in the fourth quarter that gutted any chance at a Dolphins comeback.