Russia's Dalaloyan wins men's all-around on tiebreaker

Associated Press
NEWS
News
2   //    31 Oct 2018, 21:32 IST
AP Image

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Artur Dalaloyan of Russia won the men's world all-around gymnastics title, edging China's Xiao Ruoteng during a taut and tense final on Wednesday.

Dalaloyan and Xiao, the 2017 all-around champion, both finished with a total of 87.598. Dalaloyan was awarded the gold medal after officials dropped the lowest score.

Dalaloyan's teammate Nikita Nagornyy took bronze with a total of 86.331.

The victory was a redemption of sorts for Dalaloyan, who botched his parallel bars mount during team finals, a mistake that played a factor in the Russians losing the team title to China by less than five-hundredths of a point.

China's Sun Wei was fourth. American Sam Mikulak was in medal contention heading into the final rotation, but the five-time national champion lost grip with one arm during his high bar routine, a miscue that dropped him to fifth.

