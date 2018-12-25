×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Russian biathlon champion in doping scandal retires

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    25 Dec 2018, 18:37 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Anton Shipulin, a world biathlon champion at the heart of Russia's doping scandal, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Shipulin, 31, told a news conference in Moscow that he decided to retire after he was barred from the Winter Olympics earlier this year. He is one of scores of Russian athletes banned from competing for being part of Russia's state-sponsored doping program at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. Shipulin won a gold medal in Sochi's biathlon relay race.

Shipulin, like many other Russian athletes, has vehemently denied the accusations.

He said on Tuesday it's "better to leave now than win spots far from the pedestal" and blamed "the political climate" for his poor results. Shipulin's last race will be in Germany later this week.

The Russian national team was barred from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games in February. The International Olympic Committee issued invitations for 168 Russians who competed under the Olympic flag as "Olympic Athletes from Russia."

Austrian police, meanwhile, said earlier this month they're investigating 10 members of Russia's biathlon team for doping and fraud offenses allegedly committed around the 2017 world championships in Austria. Prosecutors said those accused have been formally notified that they are under investigation but did not name the suspects.

Shipulin dismissed the Austrian investigation as a "witch hunt."

No Russian athletes in any sport have yet faced criminal prosecutions for a series of doping scandals that led to the country's team being suspended from this year's Winter Olympics.

Associated Press
NEWS
Iditarod clears four-time champion in dog-doping scandal
RELATED STORY
Senators bring bill to criminalize vast doping conspiracies
RELATED STORY
WADA's Reedie defends Russian anti-doping reinstatement
RELATED STORY
CAS agrees contamination caused Russian Olympic doping
RELATED STORY
Russia prevents WADA from finding doping data in Moscow lab
RELATED STORY
Despite protests, Russia's anti-doping agency reinstated
RELATED STORY
Russian Olympic Committee appeals doping court ruling
RELATED STORY
WADA panel recommends reinstatement of Russian agency
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Athletes who were caught Doping
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Non-Olympic sports India has done well in
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us