Russian makes $16M offer to help keep boxing in Olympics

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    28 Mar 2019, 19:46 IST
AP Image

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A Russian official has offered to clear the International Boxing Association's $16 million debt if the IOC keeps the sport in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Umar Kremlev, an AIBA executive committee member, made the offer in a letter to senior IOC officials overseeing an investigation into the embattled Lausanne-based boxing body.

The Russian boxing federation released extracts as the International Olympic Committee executive board discussed the ongoing AIBA inquiry. Issues include elected president Gafur Rakhimov, who American authorities say is an international heroin trafficker.

The IOC says the board will consider the final inquiry report on May 22.

Kremlev writes "I am ready to close all the debts of AIBA in full, so long as our favorite sport remains in the Olympic program."

AIBA said Wednesday it has "significant debts of over $16 million" and needs Olympic revenue to survive.

Associated Press
NEWS
