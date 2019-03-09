×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Safety Eric Weddle signs with Rams

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    09 Mar 2019, 08:41 IST
ericweddle - Cropped
Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle

Free agent Eric Weddle will join the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL franchise announced.

Veteran safety Weddle agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the 2018 NFC champions on Friday.

Weddle was released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week but the six-time Pro Bowler has landed in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old's deal is reportedly worth up to $12.5million and $5.25m of that will be fully guaranteed.

Weddle would have received a $6.5m base salary in 2019, which may have been too steep for the Ravens to justify keeping him on their roster. He had previously stated that he would consider retiring if Baltimore released him, but he has since backtracked his comments. 

He is entering his 12th NFL campaign after spending three seasons with the Ravens and nine with the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 2007 draft. 

Weddle finished the 2018 season third on the Ravens' roster in tackles with 68, though he failed to log an interception. 

He led the Chargers in tackles five of his nine seasons but left the team after falling out of favour with since-fired head coach Mike McCoy.

Omnisport
NEWS
Eric Weddle says 'no hard feelings' as Baltimore Ravens cut safety
RELATED STORY
Generous Weddle plans to share $1m incentive bonus with Ravens team-mates
RELATED STORY
I know for a fact no one wants to see us - Weddle bullish about Ravens
RELATED STORY
Chargers lead Pro Bowl selections with 7 players
RELATED STORY
Chargers lead NFL Pro Bowl selections, Brees named NFC starting QB
RELATED STORY
Panthers sign safety Eric Reid to three-year contract extension
RELATED STORY
McVay sees signs of turnaround after Rams' 2nd straight loss
RELATED STORY
Ravens and Chargers both chasers as they meet Saturday
RELATED STORY
Rams rush past Cowboys, advance with 30-22 playoff victory
RELATED STORY
Past and Future: Wade Phillips back at Super Bowl with Rams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us