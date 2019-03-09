Safety Eric Weddle signs with Rams

Free agent Eric Weddle will join the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL franchise announced.

Veteran safety Weddle agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the 2018 NFC champions on Friday.

Weddle was released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week but the six-time Pro Bowler has landed in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old's deal is reportedly worth up to $12.5million and $5.25m of that will be fully guaranteed.

Weddle would have received a $6.5m base salary in 2019, which may have been too steep for the Ravens to justify keeping him on their roster. He had previously stated that he would consider retiring if Baltimore released him, but he has since backtracked his comments.

He is entering his 12th NFL campaign after spending three seasons with the Ravens and nine with the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 2007 draft.

Weddle finished the 2018 season third on the Ravens' roster in tackles with 68, though he failed to log an interception.

He led the Chargers in tackles five of his nine seasons but left the team after falling out of favour with since-fired head coach Mike McCoy.