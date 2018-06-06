Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

SAI sacks coach on sexual harassment charge, vows strict measures

Another complaint of sexual harassment made by junior campers in a Gujarat SAI Centre is also under investigation.

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 15:42 IST
21

Image result for sexual assault representative image
Representative image

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI): The Sports Authority of India has sacked a coach at one of its centres in Tamil Nadu after he was indicted of sexually harassing junior campers and has vowed to take preventive measures such as starting helplines to ensure safe campuses in its training institutions.

The unnamed coach, believed to be associated with state-level athletics campers at one of the SAI centres in Tamil Nadu, was sacked after an internal inquiry found him guilty.

"Yes, it is correct (that we have sacked a coach). We are committed to ensuring a safe environment in sports training in SAI for women and children," SAI Director General Neelam Kapur told PTI.

About 15 junior athletes had complained to the SAI headquarters here, alleging that the coach had sought sexual favours from them.

Acting on another incident at the SAI centre in Bengaluru, an accountant was asked to take compulsory retirement on charges of sending lewd text messages to a woman coach.

"The preventive steps will include greater awareness, helplines and sensitisation of staff and officials," she added.

Kapur said SAI will not hesitate to take strong action against offenders who violate rules.

It is also learnt that another complaint of sexual harassment made by junior campers in a Gujarat SAI Centre is also under investigation.

There are more than 10,000 trainees across all SAI centres in India.

The SAI DG also said it will take steps to help prevent such incidents in future through awareness programmes on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

5 instances of sexual harassment in Sports in India where...
RELATED STORY
Ex-Brazil gymnastics coach denies sexual abuse accusations
RELATED STORY
Ex-medical school dean sent to trial in Nassar fallout
RELATED STORY
Michigan lawmakers advance legislation on mandated reporters
RELATED STORY
Caesars workers threatening strike in Las Vegas reach deal
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Former USA Gymnastics president takes the Fifth
RELATED STORY
World Cup security Putin's top priority but threats loom
RELATED STORY
Trial starting in false-rape case involving football players
RELATED STORY
Michigan State agrees to pay $500M to settle Nassar claims
RELATED STORY
IOA asks member units to stay away from ministry meetings...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...