Saints clinch NFC South three-peat by beating Falcons

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29 Nov 2019, 10:58 IST
TaysomHill-cropped
Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints claimed their third consecutive NFC South title courtesy of a 26-18 NFL win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Taysom Hill starred for the Saints (10-2), who maintained their stranglehold on the NFC South by celebrating on Thanksgiving.

Hill blocked a punt to set up a three-yard touchdown catch, while he later produced a 30-yard score as the Saints topped the Falcons (3-9) on Thursday.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees set up Hill for the opening TD in the first quarter and the latter gave New Orleans a 17-9 half-time lead via a 30-yard run after Atlanta's Matt Ryan had connected with Jaeden Graham.

Brees finished 18 of 30 for 184 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in Atlanta.

Will Lutz kept things ticking over with a 47-yard field goal in the third goal as the Saints moved clear of the Falcons, who were without Julio Jones due to a shoulder injury.

It was a tough night for Falcons quarterback Ryan after he committed three second-half turnovers – two interceptions and a lost fumble.

Ryan's fumble in the fourth quarter and Vonn Bell's recovery helped tee up Lutz's fourth field goal from 45 yards.

A 13-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to Russell Gage reduced the deficit with less than four minutes remaining but the Falcons – last in the division – were unable to avoid a second straight home loss.

Falcons veteran Ryan finished 35 of 50 for 312 yards and nine sacks.

