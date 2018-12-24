Saints clinch top seed in NFC playoffs with thrilling win over Steelers
The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through New Orleans after the Saints overcame the Pittsburgh Steelers in a NFL thriller.
New Orleans improved their record to 13-2 and clinched the number one seed in the NFC playoffs with a 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday.
Drew Brees, who passed for 326 yards, put the Saints ahead with just over a minute to play via a short touchdown pass to Michael Thomas.
That left plenty of time for the Steelers to march down the field for at least a field goal attempt, however, JuJu Smith Schuster's fumble with less than a minute remaining ended Pittsburgh's drive.
Home in the Dome! pic.twitter.com/WG8K7gbBxm— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2018
The loss dealt a terrible blow to the 8-6-1 Steelers' playoff hopes. Pittsburgh could have clinched the AFC North with a victory, but now, the Baltimore Ravens can claim the division if they beat the Cleveland Browns at home next week.
Pittsburgh could still make the playoffs with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals next week, but with a 9-6-1 finish they would lose out to a 10-6 team (either the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans or Houston Texans) for the second wild-card spot.
The loss ruined a great game by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns.