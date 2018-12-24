×
Saints clinch top seed in NFC playoffs with thrilling win over Steelers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Dec 2018, 07:32 IST
DrewBrees - cropped
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees

The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through New Orleans after the Saints overcame the Pittsburgh Steelers in a NFL thriller.

New Orleans improved their record to 13-2 and clinched the number one seed in the NFC playoffs with a 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Drew Brees, who passed for 326 yards, put the Saints ahead with just over a minute to play via a short touchdown pass to Michael Thomas.

That left plenty of time for the Steelers to march down the field for at least a field goal attempt, however, JuJu Smith Schuster's fumble with less than a minute remaining ended Pittsburgh's drive.

The loss dealt a terrible blow to the 8-6-1 Steelers' playoff hopes. Pittsburgh could have clinched the AFC North with a victory, but now, the Baltimore Ravens can claim the division if they beat the Cleveland Browns at home next week.

Pittsburgh could still make the playoffs with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals next week, but with a 9-6-1 finish they would lose out to a 10-6 team (either the Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans or Houston Texans) for the second wild-card spot.

The loss ruined a great game by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns.

