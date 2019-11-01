Sanders: Sky's the limit for Garoppolo and undefeated Niners

Emmanuel Sanders said "the sky is the limit" for Jimmy Garoppolo and the undefeated San Francisco 49ers after the quarterback threw four touchdowns in a 28-25 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Niners improved to 8-0 with the victory over their NFC West rivals as Garoppolo completed 28 of his 37 passing attempts for 317 yards and four scores.

Sanders, acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos last week, also had a big night, reeling in seven catches for 112 yards.

The wide receiver also had a one-yard TD at the end of the second quarter, which gave San Francisco a 21-7 lead at the interval.

"This is one of those games that Jimmy had a coming-out party for me," Sanders told reporters.

"I'm looking forward to continuously gain chemistry with him and getting better and better. The sky is the limit."

Sanders was full of praise for his quarterback, who he said "was on fire".

Garoppolo has been perceived as the Niners' weak link, with their defensive front and offensive rushing attack garnering much of the praise instead, though that was certainly not the case on Thursday.

"He's young, but at the same time, the sky is the limit," Sanders added.

"In his head, he wants to be great."