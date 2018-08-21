Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sanjay Sharma calls for good doubles strength for Asiad glory

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
26   //    21 Aug 2018, 20:10 IST

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) A day after India drew a blank in the team championships at the ongoing Asian Games, former badminton international Sanjay Sharma today stressed the need to strengthen the doubles combinations.

"There is a difference between badminton (played at the) Commonwealth and Asian Games. Asian Games has got every top nation playing -- China, Indonesia, Malaysia. I would not say it is a debacle, but we were unfortunately pitted against two very strong nations, who have been champions in the past," Sharma told PTI.

India's hopes of winning a medal in badminton team events at the 18th continental Games in Indonesia went up in smoke after both the men's and women's sides bowed out of the competition following identical 1-3 losses in the quarter-finals yesterday.

"But the worrying thing is that we don't have a doubles combination in ladies. So that is what we should be talking about...Gopi (Gopichand) as a national coach, what his lookout is (about it)," the former India Thomas Cup skipper said.

In the must-win fourth rubber, India fielded the scratch combine of Rio Olympics women's singles silver medallist P V Sindhu and seasoned doubles specialist Ashwini Ponappa, but the duo lost 13-21, 12-21 to reigning Olympic champions Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi, who were solid with their defence.

Blaming the current process, Sharma - a top doubles specialist in his prime - emphasised that the national association should appoint a good doubles coach and ensure that four-five good doubles players emerge every two years.

"There is something wrong in the way we are processing this. We have got to have a bench strength of doubles in both men's and ladies if you want to do well in these Games.

"We have been lacking all these while, last 30-40 years to have doubles strength. They (BAI) have to get a good doubles coach, who will only work on doubles players or players from the age of 16 onwards and start targeting the next Asian Games. Forget Commonwealth Games, you will always do well in CWG," Sharma, who took part in 1990 Commonwealth Games, explained.

"They need to work out a system wherein we will have four or five good doubles players coming up every two years... that is the only way out for us if we have to do well in team championships...," he signed off

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Reality check awaits as India eye Asiad glory after...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Day Two Round-up
RELATED STORY
5 times Indian sports stars lost their cool on social media
RELATED STORY
10 greatest sports films made in India
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: 5 incredible records broken by...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: List of all Asian Games Mascots
RELATED STORY
Happy Independence Day
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Athletes who were caught Doping
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us