Seahawks coach Carroll signs extension through 2021 season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    25 Dec 2018, 03:40 IST
carroll-pete-12242018-getty-ftr.jpg
Pete Carroll

The Seattle Seahawks have signed head coach Pete Carroll to a contract extension that ties him to the franchise until the end of the 2021 season.

The deal will keep Carroll in Seattle until he is 70 years old - at 67 he is already the oldest active coach in the NFL.

According to an NFL Network report, he will be paid over $11million per season.

Carroll, who joined the Seahawks organisation in 2010, has coached Seattle to four division championships (2010, 2013, 2014, 2016), two NFC Conference titles (2013, 2014) and a Super Bowl win in 2014.

He has a 79-48-1 record with the team and is eight wins shy of passing Mike Holmgren's franchise record of 86 victories.

"Anybody can have a good year and things can come together and you can hit it right and all that," Carroll said earlier this month, via the team's website.

"I think it’s a much bigger statement to say that you can find ways to continue to find the success and that’s the big challenge. That's what’s most important to me."

The Seahawks clinched a playoff spot by defeating the formidable Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday and they hold a 9-6 record entering Week 17.

