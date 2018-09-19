Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Seahawks DE Clark on Bears QB Trubisky: He's nothing special

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    19 Sep 2018, 04:28 IST
Trubisky-Mitchell-USNews-091818-ftr-getty
Mitchell Trubisky

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark was not impressed with Mitchell Trubisky.

The 24-year-old quarterback completed 24 of his 34 passes for 200 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Chicago Bears' 24-17 win over Seattle on Monday.

Clark said he thought the Seahawks should have made "more plays against him".

"He was OK, nothing special," Clark said (via Pro Football Weekly). "I feel like he was OK. [He's an] average quarterback.

"Pressure is his downfall; the more you can get pressure up the middle and in his face, and he throws those errant passes like that, that's how you can beat him. We failed to do that enough against him. Happy feet – once he feels any pressure, his head is down and he's [out of the pocket]."

Clark, who tallied three total tackles and a sack in the game, said Trubisky "made some good passes" but he was not the reason Chicago won.

"Everything was quick game for the most part," Clark said. "I didn't see him beating us, honestly. I felt like their defense beat us. We lost the game, yeah, but I felt that we defeated them – our defense beat their offense."

Bears coach Matt Nagy said he was happy with how Trubisky handled himself in the victory.

"Every time, after any play, good or bad, on that series or after the series, he was phenomenal," Nagy said (via The Athletic). "His attitude was great and he didn't worry about anything. That's growth right there and that makes me happy to know that he understands that.

"I don't care at all about what happened. I'll never care. I don't care if he threw four picks in the first half. I'm not going to change. I'm going to have the ultimate trust in him and continue to [in] this offense. I've told him that from the start and so I'll never back away from that."

The Bears will face the Arizona Cardinals in week three action on Sunday while the Seahawks will take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Omnisport
NEWS
