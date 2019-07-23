Seahawks' Jarran Reed suspended for violating NFL personal conduct policy

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed has been handed a six-game ban to start the 2019 NFL regular season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Reed's suspension relates to an incident in 2017. He was not charged or arrested.

He appealed his suspension but that was denied on Friday, according to the league's official website.

The NFL's statement on Monday said Reed can participate in all preseason practices and games and will be eligible to return to Seattle's active roster on October 13 following the Seahawks' trip to the Cleveland Browns.

Statement from an NFL Spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/cJxIItQV9Y — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) July 22, 2019

The Seahawks also released a statement, making it clear they were aware of Reed's situation and had been following "league and law enforcement protocol since the alleged incident".

Meanwhile, the player posted an apology to his family, the Seahawks and their fans on Twitter while continuing to dispute the league's ruling.

Under the caption "I love you 12s", he wrote: "I apologise to those close to me including my family, the entire Seattle Seahawks organisation and fans of the team for putting myself in a position where I could be disciplined by the NFL.

I love you 12s pic.twitter.com/QH9YRPRqK0 — jarran reed (@1j_reed) July 22, 2019

"While I totally disagree with the decision of the NFL, I still must accept it and take responsibility for the situation.

"I have learned from this and will do everything I can to make my friends, family, team-mates, fans and the Seahawks proud of me moving forward."

Reed, 26, has spent all three of his NFL seasons with the Seahawks and has 13.5 career sacks. His 10.5 sacks in 2018 were second to only Frank Clark's 13 for Seattle. Clark has since moved to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Justin Coleman and Earl Thomas are among other key defensive players to have departed the Seahawks this offseason.

Seattle finished second in the NFC West with a 10-6 record last season after a slow start and they fell to the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs.