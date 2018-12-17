×
Seattle's playoff spot on hold after Seahawks suffer OT loss to 49ers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    17 Dec 2018, 07:19 IST
Gould-Robbie-12162018-getty-ftr.jpg
Robbie Gould

The lowly San Francisco 49ers stopped the Seattle Seahawks from clinching a NFL playoff berth following their 26-23 overtime victory.

San Francisco – already eliminated from the playoffs – used a late field goal from kicker Robbie Gould to pull ahead in the extra period and secure the NFL win on Sunday.

The end of San Francisco's losing skid to Seattle, which dated back to December 2013, not only upset the Seahawks, but it stopped the fifth-seeded team from securing a postseason place – making the road to the playoffs harder when they host the Kansas City Chiefs in week 16.

Seattle had plenty of opportunities to come away with the win, but they were penalised 14 times for 148 yards.

The flags continued to hurt them both in regulation and overtime, including an offensive holding called on third down in the first drive of the extra session. The 148 yards against Seattle was the most the team have ever been penalised for — the previous high was 145 against the Denver Broncos on December 8, 1979.

Quarterback Nick Mullens led the 49ers to their fourth win of the season by completing 20 of his 29 passes for 275 yards and one touchdown. Seattle's tough defense sacked the third-stringer turned starter three times. 

Former University of Washington standout Dante Pettis led all receivers with 83 yards on five receptions.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson relied on receiver Doug Baldwin, who has been battling injuries in his seventh year with the team, throughout the game. He finished 23-of-31 passing for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Baldwin grabbed four of those completions for a team-high 77 yards and two scores.

Omnisport
NEWS
