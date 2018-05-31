Sehwag is supporting us, claims DDCA presidential candidate Vikas Singh

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) elections on June 30 took an interesting turn today after one of the presidential candidates Vikas Singh declared that legendary Virender Sehwag has "supported" his candidature against former Test cricketer Madan Lal and journalist Rajat Sharma.

"I had contacted Virender Sehwag and he has promised to support my candidature for the DDCA elections. Sehwag is curently out of the country but I have his support," Singh, an advocate, told mediapersons.

However, Sehwag is yet to confirm whether he is supporting the president of the Supreme Court Bar Council. During the media conference, which was followed by a get-together of voters, the prominent cricketers present were Surender Khanna, who will fight for Cricket Director's post, along with Manoj Prabhakar and Ajay Sharma.

Singh, however, said that he has no personal score to settle against both Lal and Sharma.

"I have a lot of respect for Madan and also for Sharma. I will not utter a word against them during my campaign. My problem is not with them but the people who are backing them," Singh said.

While Singh did not take any names, it was an obvious reference to former sports committee convenor Vinod Tihara and former president Sneh Bansal, who has put up his younger brother Rakesh as a vice-presidential candidate.

The other target of Singh is acting BCCI president CK Khanna, whose wife Shashi is also a vice-presidential candidate.

" It is part of my mission to steer the DDCA towards professionalism, transparency and excellence. First up, the aim is to bring in complete transparency in the selection of teams that represent Delhi. Sadly, at present merit and talent are forced to take a back seat at times," Singh said, alleging that his younger son was a victim of DDCA politics as he was not selected for U-14 state team.

Panel of Vikas Singh (For prominent offices)

Vice-President: Arvinder Singh Lovely

General Secretary: Sandeep Chaudhary

Joint Secretary: Dr. Ahmed Tamim

Treasurer: Bhagwan Verma

Director of Cricket: Surinder Khanna