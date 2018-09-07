Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Senegal to be 1st African Olympic host at 2022 Youth Games

Associated Press
NEWS
News
22   //    07 Sep 2018, 22:49 IST
AP Image

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Senegal is set to be the first African host of any Olympic Games.

The IOC says its executive board picked Senegal in a four-nation hosting contest for the 2022 Youth Olympic Games.

The recommendation is a formality to be approved by International Olympic Committee members. They meet from Oct. 8-9 ahead of the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Senegal project is in "Dakar; the new city of Diamniadio; and the coastal resort of Saly," the IOC says.

The other bidders were Gaborone, Botswana; Abuja, Nigeria; and a four-city project in Tunisia.

IOC Thomas Bach says: "It is time for Africa. Africa is a continent of youth."

After Senegal officials sign a host contract in Buenos Aires, they will begin a "co-construction phase with the IOC," the Olympic body says.

