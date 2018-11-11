Shanahan discusses Giants-49ers matchup amid possible postponement

Kyle Shanahan

Questions surround whether or not the San Francisco 49ers' meeting with the New York Giants will go ahead as planned on Monday.

As wildfires spread through California, practices and games have been cancelled due to poor air quality from the smoke.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams cancelled practice to give players and staff plenty of time to make sure their families are safe given the rapidly changing conditions.

Now, these conditions could affect Monday's primetime contest.

"I know it's a possibility, because I definitely understand what's going on," Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, via ProFootballTalk. "Just hearing about it the last two days and last night, when I got home my wife showed me some of the videos that were going on. You know how bad it is, then you see it and it's unbelievable. It's affected a ton of people on our team, I know everyone through California.

"Obviously our prayers go out to all those people, because that is probably the most important thing going on in our country right now, that we've got to get that fixed, because it's scary and it's a real deal. I know how many people it's affected in this building, so I can't imagine around the state.

"As far as the game on Monday, I don't know. We're ready to play and I don't plan on things changing. If they do, it's because it needs to. We'll wait until someone tells us what we're doing after and we'll be ready to do it."

Both the Rams and Oakland Raiders are also playing home games this weekend, and are currently still slated for Sunday without changes due to wildfires in the region.