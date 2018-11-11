×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Shanahan discusses Giants-49ers matchup amid possible postponement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    11 Nov 2018, 09:53 IST
shanahan-kyle-11102018-getty-ftr.jpg
Kyle Shanahan

Questions surround whether or not the San Francisco 49ers' meeting with the New York Giants will go ahead as planned on Monday.

As wildfires spread through California, practices and games have been cancelled due to poor air quality from the smoke.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams cancelled practice to give players and staff plenty of time to make sure their families are safe given the rapidly changing conditions.

Now, these conditions could affect Monday's primetime contest.

"I know it's a possibility, because I definitely understand what's going on," Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, via ProFootballTalk. "Just hearing about it the last two days and last night, when I got home my wife showed me some of the videos that were going on. You know how bad it is, then you see it and it's unbelievable. It's affected a ton of people on our team, I know everyone through California.

"Obviously our prayers go out to all those people, because that is probably the most important thing going on in our country right now, that we've got to get that fixed, because it's scary and it's a real deal. I know how many people it's affected in this building, so I can't imagine around the state.

"As far as the game on Monday, I don't know. We're ready to play and I don't plan on things changing. If they do, it's because it needs to. We'll wait until someone tells us what we're doing after and we'll be ready to do it."

Both the Rams and Oakland Raiders are also playing home games this weekend, and are currently still slated for Sunday without changes due to wildfires in the region.

Omnisport
NEWS
Cowboys running back Elliott calls matchup with Eagles a...
RELATED STORY
Rodgers-Brady a spicy prime-time matchup in NFL's Week 9
RELATED STORY
Niners QB Mullens to keep starting role against Giants
RELATED STORY
Mullens has sterling debut in 49ers 34-3 win over Raiders
RELATED STORY
49ers need to sort out banged-up offensive line
RELATED STORY
Patience paid off with chance for Alfred Morris with 49ers
RELATED STORY
Injuries to QB, O-line, receivers put 49ers' roster in flux
RELATED STORY
49ers lose QB Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending knee injury
RELATED STORY
Battle of Bay Area is more like skirmish for high draft pick
RELATED STORY
49ers fear QB Garoppolo sustained season-ending ACL injury
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us