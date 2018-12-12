Digvijay, Sanjeev enjoy early lead at CG Open

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Former Asian Tour winner Digvijay Singh of Gurugram and Lucknow's Sanjeev Kumar took the early lead at the CG Open after posting a matching six-under-64 on a cool and windy opening day here on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan Mithun Perera was placed third at five-under-65 at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC).

Digvijay, a 10th tee starter, came up with a flawless 64 reaping the rewards of working on his putting with fellow professional Gurki Shergill.

The seasoned Digvijay, who won an Asian Tour event in India in 2012, made three birdies each on his back-nine and front-nine to hold the advantage on day one.

Sanjeev, last year's runner-up, too joined Digvijay at the top thanks to his seven birdies that came at the cost of a lone bogey.

Sanjeev, who lost out to M Dharma in a playoff at the CG Open 2017, began the week with a birdie on the first. His confidence then soared with a 20-feet birdie conversion on the fifth.

Sanjeev went on to make four more birdies from a range of 10 to 20 feet to sign for a 64.

Mithun Perera mixed seven birdies with two bogeys for his 65 while N Thangaraja, another Sri Lankan, sank back-to-back eagles on the 18th and first en route his round of 66 that placed him joint fourth. Thangaraja chipped-in on the first.

Mysuru's Yashas Chandra and Australian Kunal Bhasin also took a share of fourth at 66.

Among the Mumbai-based professionals, Akash Modi shot the best score of 71 to be tied 32nd. Aakash Bamne and Wilson Raj D'Mello were a further shot back in tied 47th. Anil Bajrang Mane was placed tied 65th at 73.

Mumbai amateur Ahaan Nath struck a 74 to be tied 86th